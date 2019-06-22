West Point community comes together for child’s bone marrow transplant

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- For the past two years, we’ve been bringing you updates on 10-year-old Lila Usry’s battle with Leukemia.

Now, Lila is getting ready to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

- Advertisement -

Friends, family, and community members gathered together in West Point to show their support for Lila with a blood drive.

They said they want to help Lila while also spreading awareness to the community about blood transfusions and bone marrow transplants.

Lila Usry has been fighting her battle with Leukemia for the past few years.

“Just out of the blue a leukemia diagnosis. They quickly flew up to Mayo and were there for a full year almost receiving chemo treatment and she was cleared and came home and was home for about six months and relapsed,” said family friend Ivey Ivy.

That relapse is what has people gathering together from all over the golden triangle.

“She is at St. Jude hospital now undergoing chemotherapy and body radiation to have a bone marrow transplant, so obviously with that, she’s going to need blood. That’s why we’re doing a blood drive here today,” said pharmacist Erica Turnipseed.

Community members said sending their thoughts and prayers to Lila just didn’t feel like enough.

“This feels like you’re doing more, taking a little bit more action than just sitting around,” said Turnipseed.

“This community has just been outstanding. I’m proud. I’m happy to see all these faces. I’m just proud of us for doing this for her,” said Ivy.

In addition to helping Lila, those in attendance are helping others with similar health issues.

“She has to have transfusions regularly. Although our blood may not go directly to Lila, it will go to someone who has to receive transfusions,” said Ivy.

“We’re also doing ‘Be The Match.’ Which is really simple. You can go online to bethematch.org and sign up. You swab the inside of your cheek and send it in and then you’re in the national bone marrow donor registry to possibly help save someone’s life,” said Turnipseed.

For more information on how you can help, visit bethematch.org