West Point community gears up for 45th Prairie Arts Festival

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prairie Arts Festival in West Point is gearing up for its 45th celebration.

The event has now evolved into a small-town tradition with thousands in attendance.

Lisa Klutts is the Director of the West Point Clay County Community Growth Alliance.

She said the festival will be fun for the whole family.

“We are excited to be getting ready for the Prairie Arts Festival this Saturday, September 2. It’s an annual tradition every year downtown Labor Day weekend in West Point. We have over 200 vendors of jewleried fine arts, handmade crafts, music, food, a 5k run, and things for kids to do. There’s just something for the whole family that we look forward to every year in Downtown West Point,” said Klutts.

The arts festival will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

