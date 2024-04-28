West Point community members gathers for sickle cell disease

The Progressive Foundation of Clay County hosted their 5th annual "Breaking the Silence" on sickle cell disease 5k.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point community members gathered on Saturday, April 27, for sickle cell disease.

The organization provides funds for those who need assistance and the state of Mississippi’s Sickle Cell Foundation.

All proceeds of the event will go towards the cause.

Board Member James T. Stewart says they work to bring awareness to their community.

“It’s very important because a lot of people don’t realize that anybody can get sickle cell; however, it is a predominant minority disease, I guess is a fair way to put it, but other people do get it as well. It’s to make awareness locally,” Stewart said.

The Progressive Foundation of Clay County hopes to partner with the Tupelo branch in the future.

