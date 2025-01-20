West Point community walks the streets for MLK day celebration

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – In West Point, community members marched the streets for their 36th annual MLK Day celebration.

Participants began their route down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the historic Mary Holmes College

West Point High School senior, Devin Strong, delivered words of inspiration in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

Attendees also got to sit in on performances by church mime groups, the West Point High School drumline, and the JROTC Drill team.

This year, the MLK committee hosted a dry food & coat drive in coordination with the celebrations.

