West Point Company come together to clean up the city

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Keeping the environment clean…that’s the motto for one organization in West Point.

Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi is closing out their “World Environmental Month” with a pick-up day in the city.

Litter and trash will no longer cover Marshall Park in West Point.

On Saturday, employees with Yokohoma Tire Manufacturing Mississippi hosted “World Environmental Month”.

And they tell WCBI, what better way to show your love for the environment than cleaning up the city you love.

Environmental health and safety supervisor, Roshauna McFarland says the company built Marshall Park just five years ago and they want to maintain the beautification of the area.

“We want to make sure the park keeps its beauty. This park is very clean for the most part. The equipment is in tip-top shape and we just want to come out and do cosmetics as far as painting, and making sure that the animals on the other side are fresh to where it still has a little life to it,” said McFarland

McFarland says this isn’t the first time the Yokohoma representatives have cleared locations in the community of litter.

“As the year progress, we are trying to do more in the community as far as cleaning up and trying to make sure that west point knows that Yokohama is here and anything you need us for we are here, but we want to make sure that we are keeping the environment clean,” said McFarland.

Moses James jr says being able to help keep the city of West Point trash-free is important, and their efforts won’t’ end here.

“It means a lot. it means a lot to Yokohama because we want to be the employer of choice in west point so we love coming out and giving back to the community and we are out here volunteering our time and trying to be a good cooperative citizen,” said

Yokohama cleaned up around their plant as a previous project.