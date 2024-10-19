West Point Country Club hosts chili cook-off

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Country Club is brewing up the best chili recipe.

The golf course hosted its first chili cook-off on Saturday

8 teams went head to head to craft the best flavor, including spicy and mild recipes and beans or no beans.

The cook-off was held to help raise funds for the almost 100-year-old course.

Contest Winners got bragging rights along with a trophy.

“Our club is growing,” said Mark Pridmore, President of West Point Country Club. “We encourage new membership. We’d love to invite new members out. This is just one of our ways to allow our members to come out, enjoy the club, have fun, and be a part of our community here in West Point.”

“This is a great family atmosphere at the country club,” said country club member Chiri Hindman. “We’ve really enjoyed being here. My husband is also on the board. It’s just a wonderful atmosphere for children to come out, and just have family and friends. Even on the football days, we have TVs outside. Everybody just gets together, we play dominos, we’re going to start playing bingo once a month, just lots of activities going on. New and up and coming for the country club.”

F. S. Steele won the chili cook-off.

