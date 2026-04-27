West Point Crown Club hosts annual princess tea for West Point community

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCB) – A park in West Point turned into the site for a petting zoo and princesses.

The West Point Crown Club hosted their annual princess tea for the community.

Little princes and princesses enjoyed meeting their favorite Disney characters, petting goats, pigs, bunnies, and even a lama!

The kiddos even got to color and play at the park.

The organization is made up of high schoolers through out Clay county. During their year of service, the chapter raises funds to put on a free community event.

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