West Point Fire Department gets new equipment

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Firefighter Tyun Robinson is buckling up and strapping on his new gear, that was given to the Department through a lifeline by different agencies.

“We replaced the turnout gear for all the firefighters,” said Ken Wilbourne, West Point Fire Department. “We have lift bags for heavy-duty lifting and extrication, and we have a hydraulic ram also for auto extrication.”

West Point Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne said the new equipment will make his department more efficient and act as a force multiplier, helping fewer firefighters do more work.

“It will allow them to be able to work longer and last longer while out on a fire scene,” said Wilbourne. “The rams and the lift bags will help us to be able to add different tools to the toolbox, to be able to extricate people from accidents or incidents.”

Wilbourne also knows that when it comes to responding to an emergency, time is of the essence.

“Seconds mean lives in the business,” said Wilbourne. “If we could save ten seconds on a rescue scene, it could be the difference.”

Robinson said the new gear allows him to feel more comfortable while performing his daily tasks as a firefighter.

“I love the gear,” said Tyun Robinson, West Point Fire Department Firefighter. “I feel so smooth in it, and it feels good. Wearing this stuff just makes me feel like I am wearing cart hart jeans because it feels so smooth. I can move good and crawl in it and all of that stuff.”

Chief Wilbourne also wants to thank the city for their contribution to making sure the department is well-equipped.

