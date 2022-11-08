West Point has moderate voter turnout at polls

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A hotly contested judge’s race and a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives drove West Point voters to the polls today.

Election officials described today’s early turnout as moderate.

Of particular interest in Clay County, and across the Golden Triangle, are the seats on the 16th Judicial Circuit Bench.

Judges Lee Coleman and Lee Howard both retired this year.

There is also a challenge to the one incumbent judge. Jim Kitchens is facing Columbus Attorney Chuck Easley.

Five candidates, all with ties to Clay County, are vying for Coleman’s Place three spot.

