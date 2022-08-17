West Point has received multiple bomb threats in two days

A poultry plant in West Point had to stop operation due to a bomb threat call

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A poultry plant in West Point had to stop operation due to a bomb threat call. Police chief Avery Cook said it’s the third threat the department has received in the last 48 hours.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, one of the calls came to the police department saying there was a bomb in the building.

Then on Wednesday, August 17, 2022; two calls came in saying the same thing about Peco Foods.

“We got our crews out, our department along with the sheriff’s department, and fire department, and we did our procedures and cleaned the building to make sure everybody was safe and we notified the property authorities,” said Cook.

Cook said it’s been quite some time since they’ve received calls about bomb threats. Fortunately, no one was harmed, and business at Peco only stopped for about an hour.

Cook said some people may make the calls for pranks but there are serious consequences for making that false call.

“It’s a federal offense to call in a bomb threat and on top of that at Peco that’s a production company it cost them time plus they had to evacuate the employees so that slows down production so everybody loses in the long run,” said Cook.

Cook said that he feels that the calls were generated from a computer or an app. No arrest has been made but his team is working to find out who has been making the calls and why.

“It takes some doing to do that, you have to get subpoenas for the phone records and those types of things so it takes a little while to get that tracked down but we’re on top of that right now,” said Cook.

If anyone has information related to these bomb threats call the West Point police department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.