West Point High School enters new school year with new principal

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – As the new school year gets underway in the West Point Consolidated School District, the high school will be under new leadership with someone who walked those same halls as a student.

Tameka Shannon is a West Point High School Alum.

She’s entering her 23rd year in education and feels this new journey will be extra special because it’s her first job back on her old stomping grounds.

One of the graduates in the West Point High School class picture from 1996, posted at the school, is Tameka Shannon.

Her name will now be on the door to the principal’s office at her alma mater

“I think it’s anyone’s dream to want to come back home and serve in a community that invested so much in them,” said Shannon.

After Shannon graduated from West Point and then college, she initially tried coming back home.

“When I first graduated college from Alcorn State University, I actually applied for a position here at the high school; it wasn’t my time. I didn’t get the English teacher position so I pursued other opportunities in other school districts. Lo and behold, this opportunity presented itself to me and I’m blessed to be back at home,” said Shannon.

Shannon earned her master’s degree at Mississippi State University and her doctorate at William Carey University.

She has served in different leadership roles with several districts: Tupelo public school district, Lee County school district, and Aberdeen School District.

As she returns home, Shannon said one of her goals was to make sure that success in athletics translates to the classroom.

“West Point is a community that’s known for its athletic ability, especially on the football field. We have champions. Year after year we’ve had champions and just to continue to instill that pride in our community, we want our academics to match our athletics,” said Shannon.

Classes are set to start for West Point on Thursday, July 27 and part of Shannon’s vision for her first year is bridging the gap between school and community.

“Build those trusting relationships I want the teachers and the students to know they can depend on me and our team as the leader, I want the community to join me hand in hand, let’s get our children back on the right track, let’s make sure that learning is at the forefront of everything they do,” said Shannon.

And Shannon has a slogan that she hopes will catch on as the year progresses.

“It’s a great day to be green and win with the wave. Let’s go Greenwave,” said Shannon.

Shannon said she’s thankful for the opportunity to work back in her hometown and encourages parents and teachers to buckle up for the road to success at West Point High School.

