West Point High School takes precautions after possible gas leak

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Today, on May 28, faculty, staff, and students at West Point High School took precautions after a possible gas leak.

The school posted to social media this morning that the issue was at the South campus.

Everyone will relocate to the North campus.

Stay with WCBI for more updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.