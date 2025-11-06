West Point hosts Hearts and Badges vigil with community members and police

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a show of unity in West Point as community members and police came together for a Hearts and Badges vigil at Sally Kate Winters Park.

Residents were asked to wear white and bring lights, a symbol of hope and togetherness.

The event, led by new police leadership, is aimed at strengthening relationships between the community and law enforcement.

West Point continues building bridges across neighborhoods, churches, and city leaders.

“So we want to come out and unify the community with us because we know that the police department don’t have the community is hard to get things done, get solutions to crimes and everything….you know we would love to have 100-200 people out here you know that’s the wish list…so that gives us something to build on right, but just seeing the people that took out of their night took out their time to come out and just understand the importance of unity,” said West Point Assistant Chief Harold Harris.

Tonight’s unity vigil is the first of what officers hope will become a regular gathering.

They said engagement and trust are key, and this is just the beginning.

