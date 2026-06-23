West Point issues Boil Water Notice
WEST POINT, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of West Point Water Department has issued a Boil Water Notice for customers in the following areas that receive water service from the City of West Point:
- RC Road
- White Station Community
- Strong Community (Areas serviced by City of West Point)
This includes the following roadways and their immediate connecting roads:
- Old Paynefield Rd
- Old Vinton Rd
- RC Rd
- George Walker Rd
- White Station Rd
- Strong Rd
This notice is due to a water main break that is currently being repaired.
Important Information:
Customers on RC Road will experience a temporary water outage until repairs are completed.
As a precaution, all affected customers are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and preparing food for at least one (1) minute after reaching a rolling boil.
Continue using boiled or bottled water until the notice is officially lifted.
City crews are actively working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
Officials say they appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this repair.
WCBI will provide updates as more information becomes available.