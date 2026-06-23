West Point issues Boil Water Notice

WEST POINT, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of West Point Water Department has issued a Boil Water Notice for customers in the following areas that receive water service from the City of West Point:

This includes the following roadways and their immediate connecting roads:

This notice is due to a water main break that is currently being repaired.

Customers on RC Road will experience a temporary water outage until repairs are completed.

As a precaution, all affected customers are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and preparing food for at least one (1) minute after reaching a rolling boil.

Continue using boiled or bottled water until the notice is officially lifted.