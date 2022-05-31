West Point leaders and veterans remember those who have gone on “In Honored Glory”

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of West Point and Clay County came together this Memorial Day to remember servicemen and women who gave what President Abraham Lincoln called “The last full measure”, and also to honor local veterans who have passed on over the last year.

The City of West Point and area businesses teamed up with the West Point Veterans Committee and American Legion Posts 38 and 212 to present “In Honored Glory”, a memorial service.

“In our list of records since World War I, it’s up to 1,790, so it’s a lot of folks. It’s a wonderful way to recognize the service and contribution of veterans to the best country in the world.”

Area Boy Scouts also made sure that downtown West Point was decorated for Memorial Day by putting out American flags.