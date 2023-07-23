West Point locals host Kids Fun Day as children gear up to go back to school

Alice and Alex Jones held a kids fun day for children in their community

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -West Point locals held a Kids Fun Day on July 22 as children gear up to go back to school.

Alice and Alex Jones hosted the event for kids in their community.

They provided a variety of food for the children, as well as jumpers and a firetruck outfitted with a gaming system. They also gave out school supplies and backpacks to the children.

Alice Jones spoke about how she felt it was important for her and her husband to give back to children in their community.

“We wanted to give back to the community so we decided to put this back-to-school bash together so we started working on it in May,” Alice said. “This is the neighborhood me and my husband both grew up in so we just wanted to find a way to give back to our community and help the kids out there who need help.”

Although this is the first year the Jones have held this, they hope to continue this fun day in the future.

