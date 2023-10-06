West Point man sentenced to 100 months in prison

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A West Point man is sentenced to 100 months of prison time for a drug-related offense.

44-year-old Bobby Earl Brownlee pled guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Court records show that Brownlee was involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large amounts of meth and cocaine and distributing them throughout the Northern District of Mississippi.

Brownlee was indicted along with fourteen other individuals.