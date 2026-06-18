West Point man to spend 10 years in Federal prison for drug distribution

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man will spend the next ten years in Federal prison for drug distribution.

Charterious Moore pleaded guilty to Federal charges of distribution of more than a pound of methamphetamine.

The charges stem from a Homeland Security Task Force operation that involved the Monroe and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Offices, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the U.S. Marshals.

Moore has a long history with area law enforcement, including armed robbery and drug charges, and a previous three-year federal sentence for possession with intent to distribute.

Moore will have to serve five years of supervised release after this current sentence is up.

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