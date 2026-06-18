West Point man to spend 10 years in Federal prison for drug distribution

Eric Lampkin,
West Point man to spend 10 years in Federal prison for drug distribution

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man will spend the next ten years in Federal prison for drug distribution.

Charterious Moore pleaded guilty to Federal charges of distribution of more than a pound of methamphetamine.

The charges stem from a Homeland Security Task Force operation that involved the Monroe and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Offices, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the U.S. Marshals.

Moore has a long history with area law enforcement, including armed robbery and drug charges, and a previous three-year federal sentence for possession with intent to distribute.

Moore will have to serve five years of supervised release after this current sentence is up.

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