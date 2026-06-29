West Point Municipal Court closed multiple days this week

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – If you have any plans to stop by the West Point Municipal Court this week, be sure to run the errand before Tuesday afternoon.

The court office will be closing at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 30, and will not reopen until the following Monday, July 6.

Officials say the office will be closed so that the city clerks can attend their Summer Clerk Conference from Tuesday to Thursday.

The office will be closed on Friday, July 3, for the holiday.

After the period of closure, the West Point Municipal Court will reopen on July 6 at 8 am.

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