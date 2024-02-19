West Point Police Department welcomes new assistant chief

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department has a new Assistant Chief, and it’s a homecoming for the longtime lawman.

Michael Edwards was sworn in as Chief Avery Cook’s second-in-command.

The West Point native has over 20 years of law enforcement experience and works to stay up to date on the latest methods in policing.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook saw Edwards’ hometown connection as a benefit to the department and the city.

And Edwards was thrilled at the chance to come back to work in his hometown.

“It’s really an honor more than anything, when you’ve grown up in a city, and you can come back and give something back to the community. It seems like you owe that to them. I am thrilled. I am overjoyed to be back home,” said Edwards.

“And the people know him because he’s always around West Point. He’s always at the ball games and stuff like that. He’s a big sports fan. So, he’s really recognized in the community, and it’ll be refreshing for him to come back and work in his hometown,” said Cook.

Edwards replaced Kennedy Meadors who left to take a leadership role with Columbus police.

