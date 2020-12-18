West Point Police gearing up for annual toy giveaway

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is preparing for its annual toy giveaway tomorrow.

The event will take place in the front parking lot of the police station Saturday morning at 9 o’clock.

- Advertisement -

Officers say the event is drive-thru only.

Participants can drive up, see Santa, and receive a toy.

Organizers say it’s important for children to see police officers in this type of setting.

“When we have events like this, It gives us an opportunity to connect with the people in our community, to get to know them better, they get to know the officers better, they get to see the officers in a different light, as well. So, that’s very important for us,” said Captain Virginia Rich, West Point Police. “The toys and things that we have available to give away to the children, these items came from the community. So, that’s what it’s all about. It’s just an opportunity for the entire community to come together– especially this year.”

In addition to toys, officers will also be giving out free masks to anyone in need.