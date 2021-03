WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make another arrest in a recent shooting.

Now, 21-year-old Jamichael Hogan is charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

28-year-old Desmone Warren is facing the same charge, along with a felon in possession of a weapon charge.

West Point Police Chief says the two men shot at each other on Little Street.

No injuries were reported.

Hogan is being held on a 20,000 dollar bond.

Bond was denied for Warren.