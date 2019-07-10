West Point police investigating shooting incident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are looking for information on a shooting that almost injured a grandmother and her granddaughter.

Police went to a home on Hillside Park just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting.

The suspect shot several times through the back of the home. The homeowner and her granddaughter were not injured.

West Point police ask if you have information about this incident to please call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244.