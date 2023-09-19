West Point preteen turns his love for outdoors, farming into opportunity

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point preteen turned his love for being outdoors and on the farm into his own side hustle.

After 12-year-old Hayden Davis received a tractor for his birthday, he and his family thought it was time to make some grown-up decisions and start planting the seeds for his future.

It was after a social media post went viral that people started to learn the name Hayden Davis and HD Farming and More.

Davis’ mother ShaRquita Robinson said her goal in gifting her son a tractor, was to help him plow the first rows of his future.

While most 12-year-olds are still figuring out what they want to be when they grow up, Davis is already a budding entrepreneur.

“It was just a gift I decided to bless Hayden with on his birthday, but I put Hayden in the position to get a tractor so he could make money. You can buy your renegade that you want and you can buy anything else that you want,” said Robinson.

Robinson said that her son started farming at a young age

“My dad used to show me how to work the tractor, and I find it really fun and enjoying and relaxing,” said Davis.

Now, with a tractor of his own, the preteen has promoted himself to the boss of HD Farming and More and looking to help those in the community.

“It’s a blessing and I thank God I can do this stuff. It feels good getting to help people out and I get to make some extra money,” said Davis.

Robinson said like any parent she wants to guide her son in the right direction and hopes he can be an example to other young people.

“I want to teach Hayden leadership, confidence in himself and to know that there is nothing is given to him in life and I want him to work hard for what he wants. Most kids don’t ask for things like that and with the property that we’ve got, I knew a tractor could open up a lot of opportunities for Hayden. It ain’t too many young farmers and black farmers,” said Robinson.

You can find Davis working on the weekends and after school.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter