West Point schools announce security measures for football games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night.

The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game.

All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult.

There will also be a clear bag policy in place.

Only certain-sized bags will be allowed.

Backpacks, fanny packs purses, and mesh bags will not be allowed into games.

