WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is accused of trying to deliver drugs into the Clay County jail.

Now, deputies want him to return.

Marques Stevenson, 38, is wanted on an Introduction of Contraband in a Correctional Facility charge.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says Stevenson tried to smuggle marijuana to an inmate through a package.

If you know where Stevenson is tonight, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.