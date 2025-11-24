West Point woman continues mother’s legacy of giving

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – For more than 20 years, Pearlie Westbrooks made it her mission to get a homecooked Thanksgiving meal to the inmates and staff at the Clay County Jail.

She passed away in 2023, but her daughter, Terrilyn Murray, is keeping her mother’s legacy alive with The Annual Pearlie Westbrooks’ Clay County Thanksgiving Jail Dinner.

“It gives us joy to give back to them, to help them, at least, if it’s only one day or two days out of the year, to enjoy a very decent homecooked meal,” said Murray.

And that joy is shared by those who receive the meal.

“The inmates, they just feel real loved each year when Thanksgiving comes around,” said Clay County Jail Administrator Frank Randle.

Murray said her mother was inspired by her father who was doing jail ministry at the same time.

Turkey, macaroni, grilled chicken and dressing are just few items that were on the menu.

“And we have the famous salad that my mother used to do that my Aunt now does, It’s called a ‘Yum-yum salad.’ It’s a seven-layer salad,” said Murray.

Jail Administrator Frank Randle says the meal does more than feed the body; it leaves an impression on the recipients’ lives.

“When most of them get out, that’s been here, that have attended this event, they come back and want to help donate. So, it’s a big impact on them when they leave,” said Randle.

“They’re kind of like family. They are very helpful and we love them, we just love them. They treat us good and we treat them well,” said Murray.

Randle thanks Sheriff Eddie Scott and others for letting the event continue for the past decade.

It happens the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year.

Murray also held a balloon release and candlelight vigil in memory of her mother and participants who helped in the past but have died over the years.

Around 70 inmates were fed.

A number of community members and churches helped with the event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.