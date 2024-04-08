West Point woman dies in Monroe County ATV crash

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point woman was killed in a Monroe County ATV crash.

21-year-old Anihya Nesbitt died at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened near 2057 Egypt Road at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

It appeared Nesbitt was on a trail ride when she lost control of the ATV.

Another person was injured and taken to a West Point hospital.

The Monroe County Coroner and Sheriff’s offices are investigating the accident.

