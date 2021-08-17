Wet through the end of the week, summer heat back by the weekend

SUMMARY: Wednesday looks like a wet day for many of us, with widespread afternoon showers and storms. Even wetter weather for Thursday and Friday, with cooler temps in the mid to upper 80s. Some low 80s or even upper 70s not out of the question for the wettest spots. Things rapidly dry out by the weekend, and temperatures begin to heat back up as a large area of high pressure moves into the deep south. Highs return to the low 90s with isolated storms for Saturday, with very low rain chances for Sunday and the beginning of next week. Temps warm into the mid 90s by next week, feels like temps could be well into the 100s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and calm for Tuesday night, with lows in the low 70s. Any evening showers quickly end.

WEDNESDAY: We start out the day with partly cloudy skies, but showers and storms will quickly form by late morning and spread across the area into the afternoon hours. Highs top out right around 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Most showers and storms should dissipate, but a few could persist into the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy, lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Even wetter for Thursday, with widespread showers and storms throughout the day. Cloud cover and rain holds our highs down into the mid 80s.

FRIDAY TO TUESDAY: Friday looks similar to Thursday, wetter and cooler in the mid to upper 80s with widespread showers and storms. We dry out quite a bit for the weekend, with only an isolated chance of showers and storms for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s. Sunday looks hotter and drier, highs in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Most of us will stay dry Sunday to Tuesday, but a stray shower in the evenings is not out of the question. Heat issues could be a problem next week, with feels like temps rising over 100 degrees each afternoon. The mid 90s look to stick around for the week. No tropical threats in our area on the horizon, but Grace in the Caribbean is forecast to become a hurricane and hit Mexico, and Henri off the east coast should loop safely offshore.

