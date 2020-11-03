What Election 2020 means to voters in Mississippi

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Election 2020.

“We got two presidential candidates, very highly contested election that has a lot of repercussions in four years,” said Hannah Kruse.

Carries a different meaning to each voter.

“It means a whole lot because I was a convicted felon federally in 1998 and I was incarcerated until 2008,” said Allen Rex. “This is the first time I will be able to vote in that many years.

And with COVID19 still in effect, patience was something voters had to rely on Tuesday at the Sportsplex in Starkville.

“I got in line at 10:58 way back there,” said Kruse. “I am not in the building yet. It has been 21 minutes. Honestly it is moving a bit quickly than I thought it would.”

The time voters spent in line waiting to cast their vote, was a moment to reflect on their big decision.

Carla Gates said with all that is taking place in the world, it is important for her to vote this year.

“Anytime you know to vote is important to me but today was mostly important because of everything that is going on in the world,” said Gates. “I’m a mother, I have a son, I have a black son. So this means everything to me not just for him but you know the entire world as a whole.”