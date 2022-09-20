White House releases information on student loan forgiveness eligibility

MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA (WCBI) – Since the Biden Administration’s announcement about student loan forgiveness, supporters and critics alike have been asking how many people are going to feel the effects of the relief.

Today, the White House released state-by-state estimated numbers, and the totals may surprise you.

In Mississippi and Alabama, just over 1.7 million people may be eligible for some level of student loan relief.

Some Pell Grant recipients are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness, in Mississippi alone, that is over 300,000 people – in Alabama just over 400,000.

Other borrowers are eligible for up to $10,000 in debt forgiveness. Over half a million borrowers from Alabama may fit this criterion. In Mississippi, over 400,000 may qualify.

The U.S. Department of Education will be releasing more details in the coming weeks.