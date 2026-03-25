White House turns down Elon Musk’s offer to pay TSA workers during DHS shutdown

CBS NEWS) – The White House has rejected an offer from billionaire Elon Musk to pay TSA workers during a partial government shutdown that has disrupted airport travelers across the country, several sources told CBS News.

The suggestion was taken seriously by Trump administration officials, but there could be legal challenges for Musk to cover the pay, even indirectly, because of Musk’s various government contracts, one source said.

Another reason: White House officials believe the partial shutdown is likely to end soon, according to sources.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democrats for the shutdown and called for the restoration of funding.

“It’s the Democrats who have led to this stalemate over the past six weeks,” Leavitt said Wednesday. “The president and the Republicans’ position has been very clear — fund the Department of Homeland Security.”

In a post on X Saturday, Musk wrote, “I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country.”

President Trump told reporters Monday, “I’d love it. I think it’s great. Let him do that.”

Homeland Security spokespeople didn’t immediately comment; neither did Musk.

Administration officials had debated whether Musk could give the money to the government’s general fund, which could then be used to pay the workers. An outside individual is legally barred from paying government employees directly, according to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told CBS News, “We greatly appreciate Elon’s generous offer,” and she added, “The fastest way to ensure TSA employees — and all DHS employees — get paid is for Democrats to fund the Department of Homeland Security.”

The cost would be about $250 million, two sources said.

TSA workers are about to miss their second full paycheck since the partial shutdown began. The only paycheck they have received was for half pay near the beginning of the shutdown.

The acting head of the TSA said Wednesday that as of Friday, agency employees will have lost a billion dollars in income over this 40-day shutdown and the 43-day shutdown last fall.

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