Whitney Baker named first female African American deputy in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes history with its first female black deputy.

Deputy Whitney Baker was one of the graduates last week in Class B-80 from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. Deputy Baker is the first African American female at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

She previously worked as a corrections officer, went through the agency’s part-time academy, and then on to the full-time class.

Deputy Baker said she is ready to put her training to use on the job.

“I am looking forward to just working with everyone in the area to see what I would like, investigations, I am definitely ready for that,” said Baker.

“I am proud of her for breaking through that barrier; it is an awesome day for her, and she will represent well,” said Monroe Co. Sheriff Kevin Cook.

Deputy Baker will work with a Field Training Officer before eventually patrolling the county solo.

