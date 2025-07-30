Who left the oven on? Heat and storms stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and stormy weather will remain over the next several days. Yesterday we hit 100 in many places, including in Columbus! Highs will be close to that today.

TODAY: Upper 90s high temperatures, some pushing for that century mark. Extreme heat warning in effect for everyone, please take it easy! It will feel like 115 this afternoon. The only relief will be a lucky few who get a thunderstorm this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid and upper 70s, copy and paste from the last few weeks. A rouge shower or storm is possible.

TOMORROW: Very hot again, with higher rain chances. A front will pass through allowing for more organized rain potential across the area, rather than random pop-up storms.