Wicker, Hyde-Smith Commend $10.6M Defense Contract for Golden Manufacturing

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today commended a $10.6 million award to Golden Manufacturing Co., Inc. in Tishomingo County to produce trousers for the U.S. Army and Navy. The contract represents the second one-year extension to the original $15.9 million award issued in 2019 to provide various trousers for the Department of Defense.

“Golden Manufacturing Co. has a strong track record of providing quality uniforms to the U.S. military,” Wicker said. “This $10 million contract award will help to keep Mississippians employed and our service members equipped with the basic necessities they need to do their jobs.”

“This contract extension represents an endorsement of the excellent work by Golden Manufacturing employees to produce quality uniforms for our servicemen and women,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We continue to be proud of their ability to provide Mississippi- and American-made garments in support of our national defense.”

This latest award is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with an Oct. 23, 2022, ordering period end date. The Defense Logistics Agency issued the $10.6 million through FY2022-2023 defense working capital appropriations.