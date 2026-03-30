Willie Gay Jr. hosts 2nd annual Trail Ride/Fun Day

STARKVILLE, MISS (WCBI) – A former Starkville Yellowjacket and current NFL Player, Willie Gay Jr., brought the community together with an outdoor event in the area.

The 2nd annual Fun Day and Trail Ride brought in many activities for the public.

The event offered food, live entertainment, and more for the whole family.

There were also several vendors on hand providing food and merchandise.

The current Miami Dolphin, Willie Gay, said he always enjoys coming home during the offseason and bring a fun time for his hometown.

“This is just one of the ways of giving back,” Gay said. “I just like to give the kids and everyone something to do, on a day like this, I know we have prom at my high school but other than that, like last year nothing was going on other than this so it just a Saturday we can all come out all day long and have a good time with giving kids something to do and everyone else.”

Gay said he will continue to host events like the Fun Day for the community.

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