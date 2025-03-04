Windy ahead of storm risk

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The breeze will pick up speed overnight and into our Tuesday. Storms are likely late afternoon and into the evening. Be prepared.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue to move in from the West. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Take tonight to bring in or tie down any loose items outdoors! Breezy conditions pick up in the morning.

TUESDAY: Time to stay weather aware! A nice mix of sun and clouds will start the day with highs in the low 70s. Wind gusts will likely pick up in the late morning and continue all day, with gusts up to 35-50 mph expected. Probably won’t be the best hair day. A HIGH WIND ADVISORY has been issued and continues until 6PM Tuesday evening.

When it comes to the main event, showers and storms will move in from the West in a line. We are expecting the line of showers and storms to move through our area between 4-10PM. This system has a more favorable threat for damaging wind. There will be a possible SLIM moment in time where all ingredients line up to produce a tornado.

WEDNESDAY: The system will continue tracking East. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching the upper 50s. Clouds are likely to remain for our mid-week. Lows will fall into the middle 30s.