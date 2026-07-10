Winfield woman pleads guilty to 1st-degree domestic violence and aggravated child abuse

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Winfield woman will spend the rest of her life in an Alabama prison for the abuse of her son.

Wendy Pamela Jean Bailey pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court to first-degree domestic violence and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six.

The charges stem from the abuse and death of Bailey’s son, one-year-old Kahleb Collins, in late 2024.

Kahleb was discovered to be missing after a December 2024 car crash that injured Bailey and killed Kahleb’s father, Steven Collins, and sister Ryleigh Collins.

The investigation determined that Kahleb had been unaccounted for for several months. According to District Attorney Andy Hamlin’s office, evidence was uncovered that documented severe abuse by Steven Collins, and Wendy Bailey was aware of the abuse and did nothing to stop or report it.

Kahleb’s remains were found in May of 2025, and it was determined that he had died sometime between September and December of 2024.

Bailey was given the maximum sentence of life in prison on each count, and the judge ordered those sentences to be served consecutively.

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