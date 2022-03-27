Wings over Columbus brought dozens to Columbus air force base

People headed to the Columbus Air Force Base bright and early to secure a spot and participate in the stem expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The U-S Air Force Thunderbirds filled the skies in Columbus.

“It’s nice to see what your country is up to and to check out what they’re doing when they’re away and just to see how far we’ve advanced in technology and it’s just nice to see it for yourself as a civilian,” said spectator Adeson Hopkins.

“It’s really exciting just having everyone around normally don’t have this many people on base so it’s fun to go around and see all the planes,” said spectator Jacob Boswell.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds complete several hours of training for the show, and they travel across the world. Major Bobby Gulla said the team is made up several departments.

“All different back grounds from photographers to maintainers to comp specialists to transport logistics. We have everything on this team; we’re like a mini base that does all that does all the mission together to make these six jets fly in formation all supporting the air crews and do a demonstration for the fans,” said Major Gulla.

The pandemic paused the event last year; now, Columbus Air Force Base can host the annual airshow for audiences of all ages. Chief Master Sergeant Chris Ottenwess said he’s glad to see the unity in the community in nearly five years.

“We haven’t had an air show in about four years here in Columbus so for us to be able to put this on with everything going on in the world it’s a good opportunity for the community and the military members that are here in Columbus to communicate and work together and to have some fellowship with our partners,” said Sgt. Ottenwess.

Wings over Columbus is open to the public and takes place on Sunday.

