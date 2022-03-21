Wings Over Columbus happening this weekend, here’s what you need to know

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Wings Over Columbus is back and ready to soar.

The 2022 Air Show and STEM Expo are this Saturday and Sunday at the Columbus Air Force Base.

The show will feature the US Air Force Thunderbirds, showcasing the elite skills all pilots must-have. Their performances demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of the pilots.

This year the event will also have a “STEM” Expo – more than 40 exhibitors focused on science, technology, engineering, and math.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Columbus Air Force Base is excited to host the wings over Columbus air show it will be the first time that the United States Air Force Thunderbirds demo team has come to Columbus since the pandemic started,” said Lt. Col. Tyler Johnson, CAFB Ground Director for Air Show.

People are definitely encouraged to bring water bring umbrellas bring any sort of wet weather or cold weather gear. They’re not authorized to bring weapons, any type of weapon whether you have a concealed carry or a Leo security you are not authorized to bring weapons. Clear bags are only the only authorized way to carry items unless you have a small purse or clutch, no pets, no coolers,” said Maxwell Laguna, CAFB.

The gates at the base will open Saturday and Sunday at 10 am. The airshow flights will begin at 12pm.

You can find out more information about parking and other activities at the airshow on the event website: www.wocairshow.com.