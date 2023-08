Winona man dies following ATV accident Monday night

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A 51-year-old Winona man died following an ATV accident.

Coroner Allen Pratt confirmed that David L. Nix was killed Monday night.

His body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

No details about the accident or the investigation are being released at this time.

The MBI is handling the investigation.

