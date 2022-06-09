Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District updating and improving

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Kids are out for summer vacation, and educators are preparing and repairing for the new school year.

Open ceilings, unfinished floors, and materials out in the open. The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District is updating and improving.

“The money that was set aside for construction is just monumental for us because we have not been able to fix some things that have needed to be done, but now we can,” said Dr. Teresa Jackson, Superintendent of Educations WMCSD.

WMCSD has $7 million in Covid Relief Funds to help the district and its students. The district held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the progress.

“Covid has been very challenging thing for all of us in the schools; it has been quite a burden, but it has put a lot of federal dollars into our schools,” said Dr. Jackson.

The federal money is moving beyond the walls of the new renovations to providing school supplies for kids K4 through sixth grade.

Prior to this year, it was difficult for them to find their school supplies because we are limited in Winona with the stores in which you can purchase those, from so it’s going to be a great thing for them to be able walk in and have everything they need,” said Tabitha Mccrory, Principal of Winona Elementary School.

Other district improvements include new siding and new windows at the support services offices. More renovation plans will be released in the fall.

When Students grades K4 – 6th return to school on August 4th supplies will be there for them to use.