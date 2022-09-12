Winona police made an arrest connected to murder investigation

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona Police make an arrest in connection to a murder investigation.

21-year-old Daniel Cordell was arrested Saturday and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Winona Police Chief Rashaun Daniels says two people were shot multiple times Friday on McNutt Street.

One of the victims, Santonio Williams died from his injuries.

A second victim is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cordell is being held at a $600,000 bond.