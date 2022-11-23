Winona residents lend helping hands to feed community for Thanksgiving

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors.

It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love.

“Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said Kynyardda Seals, Winona resident and event coordinator.

Seals said she found her true purpose and ministry in cooking for others. Throughout the years, she has served food from her home, but things halted when tragedy struck her family.

“I became a caretaker for my older sister, and right about now, my spirit is truly broken, but just because my spirit is truly broken, I have always found shelter with calling on my God and allowing him to use me the way he would have me to be used,” said Seals.

A year after the loss of her eldest sister, she wanted to spread love the way she knew best, and with the help of others in the community, she was able to make that happen in a bigger way than she thought possible.

“In the midst of me telling everybody to spread the word that I am feeding at my house he offered his place of business. He said “Ms. Snappy, if you want to use my facility to serve the community, they want to come in and eat. They can sit down and eat if they just want to grab and go,” said Seals.

Front Street Bar and Lounge is a new establishment in Winona and the owner Phillip Crawford said he will always look for ways to give back to the community.

“I always think of when I was a child what I needed and what I wanted growing up so anything that can help the community anything to help people trying to give back I am all for it,” said Crawford.

Seals and a group of volunteers from Winona fed over 300 people, and they plan to continue to serve the community with more food and love.

“Love is an action word, so you have to show people that you do love them and through what we did today that did show and express the love that I have for my community, ” said Seals.

