Winona Ward 3 special election to have runoff

WINONA, Miss. (WONA/WCBI) – There will be a runoff in a Winona Ward 3 special election.

Here are yesterday’s special election results reported by WONA.

Katrina Bays and Archie Flowers Jr. will meet in a runoff.

Tilford Robinson did not garner enough votes for the runoff.

There are some absentee ballots to be counted.

The seat came open after former Alderwoman Sylvia Clark was ordered to serve three years of house arrest and two years probation for simple assault on a police officer.

She grabbed the officer’s groin area while being removed from a board meeting in June 2023.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X