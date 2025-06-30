Winston Co. hosted doll making classes for town residents

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A local art class is turning creativity into compassion, one string doll at a time.

The Winston County Library’s summer program is wrapping up its string doll class, led by volunteer Kyra Roberson.

Adults and teens have spent the month creating handcrafted dolls, each one unique, therapeutic, and made with heart.

The final class was Addison, where participants finished their creations before donating them to the Diamond Grove Mental Health Center.

“They’re very therapeutic. You get to take your time, be creative, use your imagination, and tap into your inner child. Some of these dolls were inspired by gifts from loved ones or memories from the past,” said Roberson.

Roberson said she hopes to bring the program to other groups soon, including children of local firefighters.

