Winston County deputies searching for shooting suspect

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A shooting in Winston County leaves one person dead and another in the hospital.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says the incident happened on 200 Stockyard Road around 1 a.m.

Pugh says two victims were taken to OCH Regional Medical Center after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim died in the hospital from injuries.

The other victim was later transported to UMC in Jackson for treatment.

Winston County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing any names at this time.

Deputies are still searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.