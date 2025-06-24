Winston County Library hosts Summer Social program for all ages

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Library is bringing the community together this week with a little color and a lot of connection.

The library hosted its summer social on Thursday, June 19, part of a region-wide celebration for the “Color Our World” summer reading program.

Families enjoyed games, snacks, and story time, with help from local businesses and volunteers.

Event organizers said it’s about more than books. It’s about belonging.

“Every week, we have different programs. We have everything from “tiny Tots”, which is story time, we have regular programming for first through sixth grade, we have teen programming, and we have adult programming also,” said Assistant Librarian Denise Dickerson.

“We play games, we talk, and we just get to know people we have seen in a long time who knows me. I’ve been on the road for a long time, and just getting to know the people. I’m gonna try to get some of our leaders involved and tell them to come by and see just what they’re doing. They come to the board meetings, but it’s better to see it firsthand than to get someone to tell you about what’s going on,” said Winston County Supervisor Floyd Miller.

The library staff said they hope events like this encourage more people to use and support local branches, especially during tough budget times.

