Winston County students get chance to meet potential employers

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Career Technical students in Winston County got a chance to meet potential future employers.

The Winston Louisville Career and Technology Center hosted a Career Fair.

The Career and Technology Center gave students from Louisville, Nanih Waiya, and Noxapater the opportunity to train for a variety of skilled jobs.

This event allowed students to see the jobs that they were training for.

Taylor Machine, Winston Plywood, and Polo Industries were among the local employers represented.

Organizers said it was important for students to see what was available close to home.

“Without these industries, and without the schools, we don’t have a way of making sure that our students know what they want to do. So, we want to explore those different avenues,” said Shane McDaniel, Winston Louisville CTC Director.

This was the second year for the career center event.

