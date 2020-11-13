LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Mississippi, a vaccine could be on it’s way.

State health officials say they are hopeful a vaccine could be available for front line workers by December. But with a virus that has presented so many unknowns already, being among the first to take the vaccine could also be seen as daunting. Dr. Dustin Gentry of Winston Medical Center says he would be excited to help usher in wide-spread COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Leading by example is important,” he says. “So, if we believe the vaccine is safe, it’s very appropriate for us to go first and show everybody that it’s safe.”

State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Thursday that over 180,000 doses of Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s vaccine could be available to healthcare workers and first responders by December.

“Everybody in the medical community is very excited about this particular vaccine that is being researched by Pfizer,” Dr. Gentry says.

Pfizer and BioNTech are still in the trial phase and still need FDA approval but Dr. Gentry says that so far, the data is encouraging.

“As of right now, the safety data is acceptable, and the efficacy is approaching 90 percent, which is much better than some vaccines that we have available now,” he says.

Even after the vaccine is FDA approved, Dr. Gentry says he and physicians all across the state will review all the safety data themselves before making independent decisions about the vaccine.

“I feel like physicians in the state of Mississippi and across the country will be unified once we’ve looked at the data ourselves,” he says.

Once it is deemed safe, he expects the vaccine to be a staple for frontline workers.

“If the facility where the person works requires that they receive a flu vaccine, then that same facility would probably require a COVID vaccine as long as it has met safety criteria data,” he says.

And while it would be a step in the right direction, Dr. Gentry says he can’t get too optimistic until a safe and working vaccine is available for everyone.

“When I see that the vaccine is working for the masses, that’s when I’ll feel relieved,” he says.

Pfizer will likely apply for emergency FDA approval later in November. Dr. Gentry echoed state health officer Thomas Dobbs saying that the need for masks and social distancing won’t end with this vaccine.